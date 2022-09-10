Rapid fire: Srikanth Pothapragda

Published: September 10, 2022

2. The book you like the most: Every Street is Paved with Gold.

3. Your favourite movie: Three Idiots

4. Favourite food: Vegetarian Indian food, specially Misal Pav

5. Holiday destination: Anywhere there is peace. My village Gopalpuram, coastal Andhra Pradesh.

6. Favourite actor: Aamir Khan

7. Favourite actress: Shraddha Kapoor

8. Hobby/Stress buster: I don’t take stress at all. I love what I am doing. I am particular about having a good sleep.

