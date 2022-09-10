Rapid fire: Srikanth Pothapragda
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2022 07:25 PM 2022-09-10T19:25:09+5:30 2022-09-10T19:25:09+5:30
2. The book you like the most: Every Street is Paved with Gold. 3. Your favourite movie: Three Idiots ...
2. The book you like the most: Every Street is Paved with Gold.
3. Your favourite movie: Three Idiots
4. Favourite food: Vegetarian Indian food, specially Misal Pav
5. Holiday destination: Anywhere there is peace. My village Gopalpuram, coastal Andhra Pradesh.
6. Favourite actor: Aamir Khan
7. Favourite actress: Shraddha Kapoor
8. Hobby/Stress buster: I don’t take stress at all. I love what I am doing. I am particular about having a good sleep.Open in app