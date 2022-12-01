Rapist gets 12 years RI, fine

Aurangabad

Session judge U L Joshi sentenced accused Ravi Ramlal Rao (24, Karele, Khililabad, district Santo Kabirnagar, UP, presently living at Chapaner, Kannad) to 12 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine on rape charges.

According to complaint lodged by 19-year-old girl victim’s father, six years back, he worked as guard in Kannad. He then met Ravi, who was living alone. He used to take tiffin to him and sometimes visited his house for dinner. His family members also knew him very well.

On November 29, his family members were informed by some residents that Ravi had taken his daughter on motorcycle towards Chapaner. He took her to a farm near Chapaner and raped her.

A case was registered with Kannad rural police station. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Meher examined five witnesses.