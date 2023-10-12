Rare books exhibition in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a two-day rare books exhibition on October 16 and 17 as part of Vachan Prerna Din which is celebrated on the Jayanti of the former president of the country Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Vice-chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal will inaugurate the exhibition at 9.30 am VC Dr Pramod Yeole will gace the event. Rare books, pothis, manuscripts, and books of great leaders will be displayedd in the exhibition. Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Yogita Patil, and Dr Venkat Lamb will also attend the programme. KRC director Dr Vaishali Khaparde appealed to students, researchers, book lovers and the general public to visit the exhibition.