Rare smooth snake found in Bambatnagar area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A rare smooth snake was found in the premises of a house in Bambatnagar area on Beed Bypass area on Monday. The snake is considered as very rare in Marathwada.

Local citizens informed Dr Kishore Pathak, snake lover and honorary wildlife warden, about the snake. He sent snake catchers Manoj Gaikwad and Vicky Wadekar to the spot. The snake is non-venomous, stony brown in color and very soft. This snake is called smooth snake in English. A very rare water snake (Albino Diwad) was caught in the Bambatnagar area a few days ago.

Do not kill snakes, contact the snake catchers

Bambatnagar area is considered as an agricultural area, as the settlement gradually grew here for several years, the population increased. The environment is becoming unbearable for the species naturally and they are forced to go out foraging and are spotted by citizens. Pathak appealed that citizens should not kill a snake, but call a snake catcher if they encounter any snake.