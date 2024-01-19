Rash driving by police officer injures few youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Few youths and persons sustained minor injuries after a high-ranking police officer, who was driving the car rashly, dashed them on the university campus, on Friday at 4 pm. Later on, the cop in the driver seat lost his control on steering and the speedy car skidded from the road and got stuck into a pit. Meanwhile, nobody came forward to lodge a complaint in this regard till late in the night.

According to eyewitnesses this is the third time the same police officer has committed the same type of accident. He was in a drunken state at the time of driving the vehicle.

It is learnt that the officer, who is holding a key position in the police department, was driving the white-coloured car with vehicle number passed from Nashik, in the university campus. While taking a turn from Auditorium towards Goga Baba Hill, the car was in speed and the driver lost his control. The car dashed 3-4 persons. Few local youths immediately chased the car, but till then the vehicle skidded from the road and stuck into the pit. The window panes of the car got damaged. However, no harm has happened to the officer. On seeing the youths, the officer tendered an apology and requested them to hush up the matter. After some time, he left the spot in another vehicle.

It is learnt that the officer had worked in a key position in the city police. During his service period he had dashed several vehicles in Bibi ka Maqbara and Mill Corner areas. On the basis of this reason he was transferred to another section.