Ration card updates will soon be available on mobile

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

There is a large number of ration card holders in the district. Under various schemes, cardholders get food grains at ration shops. After registering the quota from the e-pos machine, the cardholders will now get the update of ration card and grain distribution on mobile. Cardholders in Aurangabad district will get the benefit of this facility in the near future. This facility will start as soon as the SOP is announced by the government. This is part of the 'One Nation One Ration' scheme.

How much grain is distributed:

Orange card holders are given wheat at Rs 8 per kg and rice at Rs 12 per kg. Other beneficiaries are given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg. Grain distribution is about 3 kg per person.

Ration card to be linked with mobile

Ration card can be linked to mobile in the same way as mobile number is linked to aadhaar card. It will be possible to add new members and get information about the arrival of food quota from mobile. Once the SOP is received, the ration card will be linked to Aadhaar and mobile.

Aurangabad does not have this facility

The process of linking ration cards to Aadhaar in Aurangabad district is nearing completion. In the future, all the updates related to ration cards will now be available on mobile. However, the government has not come up with a guideline for this. The process of linking the mobile of the card will start soon, said Appasaheb Shinde, district supply officer.

Ration card holders in the district:

Ration card holders - 7,32,444,

BPL - 78,280,

Antyodaya - 65,482,

Orange - 4,08,040

White card holders - 1,83,842