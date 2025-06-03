Ravi Yadav joins Regional EPFO as commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ravi Yadav has joined the regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as commissioner.

He was transferred to the regional office of the city from the EPFO regional office of Gulbarga (Karnataka) in April. He took charge of the post in the city recently. Ravi has been in the EPFO service since 2014 and worked at places like Indore, Jaipur and Gulbarga.