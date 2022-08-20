Reach Delhi, Mumbai in morning

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The air passengers from the city will be able to fly for News Delhi and Mumbai in the morning hours now. Air India has resumed the air service for New Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday. Now, the passengers can reach New Delhi and Mumbai by 10 am. Similarly, the air passengers flying to various destinations can avail connecting flights from Delhi and Mumbai for their further journey in the morning hours. They can also get the International flights on the same travelling day now.