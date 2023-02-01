Reaction of academicians on budget

Funding needed for NEP

There appears substantial provision in the budget for health schemes, 157 new nursing colleges and research in medicine. Training of teachers, at the National Digital Library, is a welcome step for students and youths.

While doing this, there is no provision of required financial provisions that fund the implementation of the NEP. Research should develop in every field. More funding was needed for quality research along with the empowerment of colleges and universities.

(Dr Vilas Sapkal, VC, MGM University)

Education, Health Disappointing

There is nothing novelty or innovative things for the higher education and health sectors. While implementing the new education policy, it was necessary to make special provisions to empower the existing educational institutions and universities to survive in the international level competition, However, it does not seem there. In the post-Covid situation, it was necessary to make special provisions to strengthen Government health facilities and the health system in rural areas. Except for establishing some new medical and nursing colleges, there is nothing special in this budget to create infrastructure health facilities.

(Dr Narendra Kale, President-State Dental Council)

Image of Development in 'Election Mode'

--There were high expectations. However, the union Budget failed the expectations of all of them. Since all the announcements were made keeping in mind the elections. It can be termed as budget in 'Election Mode'. Agriculture startups will be given priority for farmers, however, the question of where they will get money is still unanswered. The provision of Maharashtra's share in railways is not clear. There are no concrete steps in the budget to increase the employment of youth. This is the budget that creates the illusion of development.

(Satish Chavan, MLC ).

No funds for NEP

There is an increase of 8 per cent in the higher education sector. Last year, the amount was Rs 44,092 crore while this year it is Rs 44,828 crore. This increase in the provision will not be of any benefit due to inflation.

No fund was given to implement the NEP. The problem of recruitment of vacancies will increase. Digital Library, Information and Communication Technology training for teachers, are a couple of good initiatives.

(Dr Vikram Khilare, Senator, Bamu).