Reaction to the Samruddhi expressway accident

Saddened by the loss of life in the accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. We share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured get well soon. The kin of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

-Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased

The accident on Samruddhi expressway is very unfortunate. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased in the accident and proper treatment of the injured at government expense has been directed. I have instructed to investigate what exactly caused the accident and take action against the guilty.

- Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister

Very unfortunate incident

It is very unfortunate that 12 people died in an accident where a private vehicle collided with a truck near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The injured are being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital and all the government officials are keeping an eye on the injured. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

- Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister

No shortage of medical care

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad visited the injured of the accident on Samruddhi expressway and inquired about their health. He has assured the patient's relatives that the treatment is going well and there will be no shortage in the medical care. He examined the injured himself. He took information about the accident from Pooja Aswale who was injured in the accident.

Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state for finance