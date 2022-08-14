Reactions for Independence Day with Intro

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

India, now moves another milestone to celebrate its 75th year of independence. It is also a milestone to reflect back on as to what all we achieved in these years, and what more we need to achieve. On this backdrop, AurangabadFirst spoke to a few dignitaries to know their views about our achievements and what is yet to be accomplished.

Entrepreneur Rajesh Deshmukh:-

The digitization push during the pandemic has given a momentum to the start-up sector in India. We are no longer a country dependent on others, but are creating our own resources in a consumer economy for ourselves. What is shining bright in India is that we have grown from eight unicorn start-ups to more than 100 in the last few years, and that’s an immense achievement. The startup movement in Marathwada has also grown rapidly and given rise to young entrepreneurship. For me patriotism is to contribute to this ecosystem. We still need good infrastructure, roads, education and internet connectivity.

Social activist Anagha Patil-Todkar:-

My idea of a nation is a place where people of all communities get equal opportunities for education and employment. It’s a place where nobody is discriminated against or ill-treated on the basis of their caste. Working towards achieving this equality is my idea of patriotism. Farmers in this country need good policies. For me patriotism is about supporting our military. It’s thanks to the soldiers on the borders that we can sleep peacefully. However, issues like unemployment, school dropout, violence against women and exploitation of labours should be addressed. One should do his bit for the nation.

Mohammed Anwar Iqbal, Businessman:

India is a destination of people from different cultures, languages and faiths, but we stand strong as a nation even after 75 years. Free India has awarded us the freedom of expression, speech, rights, etc. Every citizen is also given fundamental and equal rights. The sacrifices and ideals of our freedom fighters remained an inspiration to all and hope they will continue to do so with the next generation. In these 75 years, India has progressed by leaps and bounds in the field of science and technology, agriculture, education, health, research etc. We also became a nuclear state due to visionary scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. These big achievements made India's position strong in the world. Independence Day should be celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year.