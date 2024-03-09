Reactions for property show

Pramod Mutha, director, Unique Buildcon

Just like the name 'Unique Buildcon', the housing projects built by them are also unique. Information is being received about the project of 'Shri Ram Residency' of 2 BHK 168 flats at Bhavsingpura in the municipal corporation limits. This is an affordable project priced from Rs 23.50 lakhs. Apart from this, 'Srinivas Park' housing project of 65 flats is also becoming popular in Tisgaon, Waluj Mahanagar, and 'Orchid Tower' is a 2 BHK 15 flat project behind Satara police station on Beed Bypass road. There are 2 BHK flats at 'Guruchhaya' Apartments at Jalannagar on Railway station road, and information about the 3 BHK row house scheme in Satara area called 'Drashti House Homes' is being shared in the expo.

Navkar Residency for a comfortable stay

Santosh Mandelcha's Navkar Buildcon

Navkar Residency by Navkar Buildcon is a great option for a comfortable stay. This complete residency information is being given to the customers at Lokmat's property show. This is a residency project in Jayanagari, Satara area, Beed Bypass, with 22 beautiful flats. Apart from stack parking, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen room, 2 bedrooms, balcony, other facilities are provided. Booking has started for this project, also 'Navkar Tower' is a 7 storey housing project in Shivajinagar. There are 21 flats of 2 and 3 BHK. The stall is getting crowded to get information about this project.