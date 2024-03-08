Reactions of Arun Dubey and Swaraj Rajendra Patil

MITL (Auric City)

Residential plot in Auric

The Aurangabad Industrial City has a stall at Lokmat's home exhibition. With world-class industrial and commercial and residential facilities, Shendra and Bidkin at Auric each have 8 to 10 percent residential land available. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is known as an industrial city. This city is now developing from all sides. Shendra is not far from the city. Due to this, we think that the citizens should come and live here by purchasing residential plots here. There are 200 residential plots of 3500 to 4000 square feet in Auric’s Bidkin and Shendra industrial belt. Out of these 55 plots have been allotted. Builders, Credai office bearers and members as well as office bearers of co-operative societies can set up housing projects here with plots ranging from 2 acres to 20 acres. For this we will soon hold a meeting with the builders and Credai. The home exhibition organized by Lokmat is beneficial not only for the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also for the citizens of Marathwada. Citizens should visit this exhibition.

Swaraj Rajendra Patil, director, Faith Build Construction Pvt Ltd.

Reputed group in construction business

Faith Build Construction is a group of companies. Chhatrapati is a 30 year old group from Sambhajinagar. The group has earned a reputation in the construction sector due to its three pillars of trust, transparency and honesty. Till date more than 3000 flats have been created in more than 65 housing projects. More than 3000 families are living happily in it. In our city 2 and 3 BHK luxury flats in 'Udyog Brahma' opposite Hotel Nishant Park at Beed Bypass, 'Udyog Varad' at Deolai main road touch, 'Udyog Kalpak' project in Itkheda, 'Udyog Kaushal' in Waluj. Also, the project of Udyog Krishna Park Premium Plotting Layout at Shendra Jahangir ISKCON Temple premises is getting completed up to Gudipadwa soon.