Reactions of toppers

I achieved this great feat by focusing on self-study and paying attention to my favorite subjects, physics, biology, and psychology. With full support from my parents and teachers, I scored full marks in English and biology. I wasn't active on social media and put in maximum effort into my studies. The key to success is not how many hours you study but how much effort you put into your studies. Students must out in their hearts into the study and give their best.

-Ananya Dahiphale, (94.6%), Class XII, Nath Valley School

Focused on problem-solving

Achieving such a feat feels unbelievable, and I am grateful to my parents and teachers who helped me with my studies. During vacations and as exams approached, I studied for hours, with a focus on maths and problem-solving. I relieved my stress by listening to music and taking short walks. I didn't take any coaching classes but focused on self-study. I am interested in pursuing a BA in Economics. To all students, I would say not to stress about exams, but to study hard and put in the effort.

-Praniti Bajaj, (97.8%) class XII, Nath Valley School