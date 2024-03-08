Reactions of Vinod Agrawal and Ajinkya Dhavale

Opportunity to get your dream home

Lokmat home exhibition on behalf of Vansh Group is an opportunity to get reliable information about housing projects and commercial projects at different five locations in the city at one place. It has a grand 'Neem City' project of plots, 700 to 1300 sq ft plots on the New Solapur-Dhule Highway, behind the Zalta phata. These plots are priced from Rs 8.5 lakh onwards. 'Akshad Super City' is a grand project of 330 houses in a scenic environment at Gangapur, Jahangir. Only a few houses are left in it. It includes 1 BHK, 2 BHK row houses, 1 BHK flats and shops. King's City at Balapur within a walking distance from Beed Bypass has 144 2 and 3 BHK king size flats and 16 shops. A 226-shop hi-tech business center is being set up at Chikalthana MIDC. There are only a few shops left in this too. Apart from this, Shireen Tower, a luxurious apartment in Deshpandepuram near Shahanur Miyan Dargah Road in the city, has 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats. While 3 and 5 BHKD luxurious spacious premium flats are available at Ambai Residency in Rachnakar Colony near Deogiri college.

Ajinkya Dhavale, director, Raisoni Realty

Luxury residential project

A stall has been set up on behalf of Raisonic Reality at Lokmat Home Exhibition. Introducing Godrej Greens, a 60 acre luxury residential project at Mahalunge Maan, Pune by the Raisonic Realty. The international level Ravine Park is spread over four acres. Over 50 feet high towers are erected here. From there you can see the complete project of Godrej Greens. A central sports area was created on five and a half acres. It has international standard cricket, football stadium, rubber coated running track, skating track, 3 star gym with more than 40 facilities. There is a grand project of five thousand flats in Ravine Hills township. Three and a half thousand flats were sold out of this project. Soon the 100 acre project will be launched at Hinjewadi Maan. It includes NA plotting and flats. Here 1 BHK furnished flat is available for Rs 65 lakh, 2 BHK semi furnished flat for Rs 78 lakh and 3 BHK flat for Rs 95 lakh.