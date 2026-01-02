Rebel chaos; BJP’s overnight effort

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP witnessed the highest number of rebels in the municipal corporation elections after several aspirants were denied party tickets. To persuade rebels to withdraw and campaign for official candidates, party ministers, MLAs and MPs worked through the night on Thursday and continued intensive efforts till 3 pm on Friday.

Due to the rebel situation, senior leaders remained on the ground overnight, even visiting the homes of dissident candidates from early Friday morning. To curb rebellion in the central constituency, mp Dr Bhagwat Karad and mlc Sanjay Kenekar intervened, while obc welfare minister Atul Save and city president Shirish Boralkar worked in the east. In Phulambri and the western areas, mla Anuradha Chavan, Shirish Boralkar and Basavaraj Mangrule led the efforts.

Mp Dr Bhagwat Karad said several rebels were contacted and persuaded to withdraw. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations. While the party has largely succeeded in calming rebels, attention is now on how actively they participate in campaigning.

95 per cent withdrawals

“95 per cent candidates have withdrawn. Action will be taken against those who have not,” said Atul Save.

We understood everyone’s sentiments

“We thank those who withdrew. We assured the dissatisfied candidates that they would be accommodated in government committees and the party organisation,” said mlc Sanjay Kenekar.

Two B-forms were incorrect

“In prabhag 6 and 4, two candidates had incorrect B-forms. Now 94 candidates remain in the fray. Rebels withdrew and upheld party loyalty,” said city president,Kishor Shitole.

Photo: Leaders persuading Ravi Mahajan, Sandhya Kapse and Dilip Deshmukh, who protested at the BJP office after being denied tickets.