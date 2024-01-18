Rebellion requires ethics - Dr Mulate

Dr Mulate felicitated for being elected president of Vidrohi Sahitya Sammelan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned literary critic and scholar Dr Vasudev Mulate was recently elected president of the 18th Vidrohi Sahitya Sammelan, a literary conference known for its focus on rebellious and socially conscious writing. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony held in his honor, he emphasized the importance of ethical consideration within the path of rebellion.

The event was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Samarthnagar on Thursday. "I'm not sure if I consider myself a rebel," said Dr Mulate, "but this presidency carries significant responsibility. To truly rebel requires a strong moral compass." He expressed concern about the lack of critical discourse on pressing issues like the ongoing farmers protests, highlighting the need for literary figures to address societal grievances.

Media expert Prof Jayadev Dole felicitated Dr Mulate and addressed the diverse expressions of rebellion in literature. "Rebellious literature challenges the status quo," he asserted, citing examples like the works of Gautam Buddha and Sane Guruji. He emphasized the importance of stylistic and linguistic choices in conveying a rebellious spirit.

The discussion also focused on the need for greater visibility of marginalized voices in literary circles. Prof Dole lamented the lack of readily available translations of rebel literature from other languages into Marathi, urging for increased accessibility and amplification of these narratives.

Prof Prahlad Lulekar, the chief guest, delivered a concluding address urging for a renewed commitment to social justice and equality. He called for the creation of a new cultural landscape rooted in freedom, brotherhood, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. Prof Bharat Shirsat, Dr Samadhan Ingle, Anant Bhavare and others were present.