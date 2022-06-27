Rebels are following footsteps of Thackeray: Bagade

Aurangabad, June 27:

Former speaker of state legislative assembly and MLA Haribhau Bagade claimed that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had shown the pathway to their party’s MLAs. His minister Eknath Shinde is doing no different, but following in his footsteps.

Bagade was speaking at a private function organised in Karmad on Sunday. Earlier, the health minister Rajesh Tope had attended the function and went away. Before Bagade, Paithan’s former council president and NCP leader Datta Gorde spoke on the occasion. Taking a cue from his speech, Bagade said,” The present political activity is being monitored by everybody. I can speak at length on various legal aspects, but I will not speak on them.”

Two and a half years ago, Udhav had gone with his all MLAs to Congress and NCP. Eknath Shinde has taken the same team to BJP. This was the assessment made by the audience present on the occasion. State executive president (Congress Seva Dal) Vilas Bapu Autade also spoke on the occasion.