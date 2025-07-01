Reckless rider assaulted by mob in Nirala Bazar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man was beaten by a mob after allegedly pushing an elderly man and a young woman during a road rage incident triggered by a horn honking dispute. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth was speeding recklessly through Nirala Bazar, driving in a zigzag manner. A car driver honked to signal him to give way, which led to a verbal argument. The situation escalated when the youth physically pushed an elderly man and a woman.

As the argument intensified, the woman’s brother arrived at the scene, and along with the gathering crowd, assaulted the youth. A large crowd soon formed at the spot.

The Kranti Chowk Police reached the scene promptly and took the youth into custody. Police Inspector Sunil Mane said that no formal complaint has been lodged by either party.