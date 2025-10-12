Reconnecting with collegemates: Echoes of Eminence

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad Alumni Summit 2025, an event woven with nostalgia, pride, and a renewed commitment to alma mater, was held on Saturday.

Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui presided over the function.

Professionals from diverse, critical fields, including neurologists Dr Ishtiyaq Ansari, Orthopaedic Dr Muqtadir Ansari, Dr Faisal, accomplished advocates, dentists, and journalists, returned to the campus where their journeys began.

Dr Sartaj Pathan, Naseer Quadri and Dr Rizwan Deshmukh eloquently expressed their deep-seated happiness and appreciation for the foundational knowledge and sterling education they received within the college walls.

Retired teacher Yasmeen Madam (English Department), Mir Inayat Ali (Mathematics Department), and Sakhawat Khan (Department of Physics), whose gentle presence was a cherished reminder of the college's dedicated spirit.

In his address, Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui expressed his profound, heartfelt gratitude to all the alumni for taking time out of their busy schedules—a clear sacrifice—to reconnect with their roots.

Junior College Vice Principal Shaikh Abbas shared in the collective happiness of the successful gathering. Feroz Pathan, Syeda Rana Tasneem, Ayesha Faiz Siddiqui, and Zaidi Syeda Asra Ajaz Ali worked for the success of the event.