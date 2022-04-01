Record land registration despite Corona crisis

Aurangabad, April 1:

The Stamp Duty Department has the record break land registrations in the last financial year. Maximum properties were registered during March, 2022. The residents were seen crowded in the office during the last month of the financial year.

The registry office has crossed the given target of Rs 410 crores by earning Rs 490 cores revenue. In January, 2022, a total of 6007 registries were done, 6110 in February and 7000 in March. The revenue collected is 119 per cent of the given target.

As compared to the revenue collected during the financial year 2020-21, in all, 30 percent more revenue was collected during 2021-22.

The office faced severe technical problems as the server remained defunct during most of the time in the last financial year. However, the technical snags were removed at the end of the year and the residents also gave good response, due to which, the office could exceed the given revenue target.

Deputy inspector general (stamps) Soham Wayal said, the target for Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed district collectively was Rs 690 crores. The employees took strenuous efforts and worked extra hours due to which Rs 761 crores revenue was collected, which is Rs 71 crores more than the given target.