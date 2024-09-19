Reel-Making Magic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Lokmat Times Zest recently showcased their creativity in a unique reel-making competition. All 13 Forums of the Club were assigned a specific movie and tasked with creating a reel based on a dialogue, song, or dance from the film. The event was hosted by the Louis Vuitton Forum, with Valentino Forum taking the top spot, Guess finishing second, Gucci third, and YSL fourth.

It was a memorable evening at Hotel Hyatt, with delicious food, an energetic host performance, and a vibrant atmosphere that made the occasion truly special.