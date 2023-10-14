Registrar felicitated on completion of 1-yr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was felicited in a programme in the university on the completion of his one year in the office. He was appointed registrar on October 11, 2022. Employees union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar on be half officers and employees felicited Dr Sakhale.

Finance and Accounts Officer Pradipkumar Deshmukh, Deputy Registrar Dr G R Manza, Dr Sanjay Kawde, Dilip Bharad, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Dr Satish Davne, Anil Khamgaonkar, Ratnakar Mule and others were present.