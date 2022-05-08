Registration date of 5 courses CET extended; exam schedule of 15 courses revised for 3rd time

Aurangabad, May 8:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last the registration for common entrance tests (CET) to be conducted for the admissions of five courses.

The registration date for the MHT-CET, MAH-MBA/MMS-CET, MAH MCA-CET, MAH-M Arch-CET and MAH-M HMCT-CET were already ended.

However, the CET Cell received representations from students and their parents through email and mobile phone seeking an extension for the date of entrance tests. Considering the future of youths, the Cell gave an extension to the last date of online registration of the CET of the five courses up to May 11.

New dates of 15 professional courses CETs announced

The SCETC revised the schedule of entrance tests of 15 different undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the third time as it was clashing with other national level examinations.

Earlier, the examinations were to be conducted between June and August. Now, the aspirants of all 15 technical and higher education courses will appear for the test in August month on various dates.

The course and CET-wise revised schedule is as follows;

--Course------ Exam Name------------------------------Date

--Engg/Pharm -------MHT-CET-------------------August 5 to 20

--MBA/MMS--------MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-------- August 23 to 25

--MCA---------------MAH MCA-CET---------------August 4 and 5

--B HMCT-------------MAH-B HMCT-CET--------August 21

--M HMCT-------------MAH-M HMCT-CET-------- August 2

--M Arch----------------MAH-M Arch-CET-----------August 2

--B-Planning-------------MAH B Planning-CET------August 4

--B Ed (Integrated)-MAH-BA/B Sc B Ed-CET-- August 4

--B P Ed----------------MAH- B P Ed-CET-------------August 2

--LLB-3-yrs--------------MAH -LLB-CET-----------------August 3 and 4

--B Ed-------------------MAH- B Ed-CET----------------August 21 and 22

--B Ed-M Ed-----------MAH--B Ed-M Ed-CET-----------August 2

--M Ed-----------------MA-M Ed-CET---------------------August 2

--M P Ed--------------MAH- M P Ed-CET-----------------August 21

--LLB-5-yrs---------------MAH-LLB-CET-----------------------------August 2