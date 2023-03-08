Registration for MHT-CET-2023 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Wednesday started online registration for the State level MHT-CET 2023.

The examination will be held for admissions to professional courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural for the academic year 2023-24 at the various test centres within and outside the State from May 9 to 20 in two groups.

The groups are Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

The last date for registration and confirmation of the application form is April 7. With a late fee of Rs 500, candidates can do registration between April 8 and 15.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training. Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to the standard XI curriculum while 80 per cent weightage will be allotted to the standard XII syllabus.

There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application based.

The CET consists of three question papers of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks. The names paper are as follows Mathematics, Physics-Chemistry and Biology. The fee for the general group is Rs 800 while for the reserved category, it will be Rs 600.

Language of question paper

The medium for examination will be English or Marathi or Urdu for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. However, the Mathematics paper will be only in English only.

--Schedule for exam

PCM: May 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13

PCB: May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20