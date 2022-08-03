Registration for Pre-Matric & Begum Hazrat Mahal scholarships began

Aurangabad, Aug 3: The Minority and Adult Education Department of the State has started online registration for the pre-Matric Scholarship and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship for the minorities students for the academic year 2022-23. The last date of registration for the fresh candidates and renewal is September 30 while the schools have to verify the application form online by October 16. The students can register on the portal (www.scholarship.gov.in). It is mandatory to provide Aadhar Card details as the scholarship amount is deposited into the beneficiaries' bank account directly.

Who are eligible for Pre-Matric scholarship?

The pre-Matric scholarship is given to boys and girls of minority communities (Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Buddhist and Jain) who are pursuing education from first to 10th standard in granted, non-granted and self-financed schools. Each candidate (except first standard student) should have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the previous standard to be eligible for the registration. The maximum annual income of the parents should be less than Rs 1 lakh.

Who can apply for Begum Hazrat Mahal scholarship?

Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship is only for girl students of minority communities. The students studying in 9th and 10th standards will get Rs 5,000 yearly while students of 11th and 12th standards are eligible to get Rs 6,000 yearly. Candidates need to register fresh every year to get it. A girl who has obtained 50 per cent marks in the previous class is eligible to apply. The maximum parents' income should be less than Rs 2 lakh.

8 documents required

The students need to attach the following documents with the application form;

--Bonafide certificate signed by headmaster or Principal

--Copy of mark-sheet of the previous year (except first standard students)

--Self Declaration of parents about the minority community (religion)

--Income Certificate signed by a competent authority

--Residential Proof

--Copy of Bank Passbook

--Self-attested photograph

--Copy of Aadhar Card