Registration of ex-servicemen starts on Mahadbt portal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration of ex-servicemen, widows and orphans has started free of cost on the government's MahaDBT portal.

The last date of the registration is May 31. After registration, the retired Armymen submit the online application form and a copy of all the above documents to the Zilla Sainik Kalyan Office (Nandanvan Colony).

Zilla Sainik Kalyan Officer appealed to all to contact tehsil-wise Common Service Centres (CSC) and register online on link (www.mahasainik.maharashtra.gov.in) by May 31. The candidates can also contact for further help through phone (0240-2370313/9763325487). The tehsil-wise CSCs are located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sillod, Phulambri, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Paithan, Kannad and Soyegaon.

Required documents

The required documents which should be kept ready are as follows;

--Photo

--Aadhar Card

--PAN Card

--Discharge Book All Pages

--PPO

--ECHS Card

--Pension bank passbook (first page)