Registration process for B Ed CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of registration for the common entrance test (CET) of the integrated B Ed and M Ed course has begun. The last date for registration is March 16. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETCT) will conduct the CET on April 2.

at various examination centres within and outside the State. The selected candidates will get admission to a three-year integrated course for the academic year 2023-24. The information brochure for this examination was made available on the official website of the Cell. The registration fee is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for the reserved category) for the general group.

Box

Syllabus & marking scheme for CET

The multiple choice questions of the online examination will be based on three sections and will have 100 questions. Each question carries one mark. The medium will be Marathi and English. The duration will be of 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking. Non-zero score in the current year CET will be one of the eligibility for admissions.