Relatives allege death due to illegal abortion

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The relatives of a deceased woman alleged that she died due to illegal abortion and the woman agent and doctor are responsible for female foeticide. Tension prevailed in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday as the relatives refused to take the custody of the body of the deceased woman. They demanded to take immediate action against the woman agent and the doctors involved in running the racket of illegal abortion.

The deceased has been identified as Tara Sunil Shelke (Dhopteshwar). She has two daughters and was admitted for treatment in GMCH in very serious condition. She died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.

The doctors notices that there was a hole in the uterus of the woman and an illegal abortion was suspected. The relatives alleged that she died due to illegal abortion and demanded to the police that stern action should be taken immediately against the accused.The later took the custody of the body after the postmortem was conducted.

Meanwhile, the head of the gynecology department Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said, when the woman was admitted, he uterus was empty but had a hole was found in it. An MLC has been submitted in this case.

Cousin of the deceased woman, Krushna Dandekar said that her in-laws told that a buffalo has kicked in her stomach due to which her uterus was damaged. However, illegal abortion was done on October 9 and was admitted to GMCH in serious condition next day. The woman agent who conducted the abortion was with her, but we are not aware that where the abortion was conducted. The matter should be investigated, he said.