Relatives console murderers in Cidco police station

Aurangabad, April 22:

Eight persons brutally murdered the watchman of Meghawale Hall Manoj Avhad in Hudco area by severely beating him with wooden rods on Wednesday evening over the suspicion of stealing light focuses and wires. The accused shot the video of beating the victim and it went viral on social media. Everyone was moved after watching the inhuman act in the video. A grave feeling of hatred was aroused among the people for the accused. Several organisations demanded that all the accused should be arrested soon. However, the relatives of the accused were seen consoling the accused at the Cidco police station.

Cidco police on Thursday arrested Sagar Ganpat Kharat, Sunny Ganpat Kharat, Satish Bhaskar Khare, Anand Laxman Gaikwad, Anand Bhausaheb Solas, Ashtapal Ramesh Gawai and Shivam Narendra Tupe.

On Friday afternoon, the police brought the accused out of the lockup to produce them before the court. Their relatives gathered at the police station and were seen comforting them. Two of the accused watching their relatives started crying. The relatives said to the accused that they should not cry as nothing is going to happen to them. They are with them, they told the accused.

Victim smashed with rods

The accused has taken Meghawale Social Hall from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation at Hudco, N-12 area on a rental basis. Manoj was working as a watchman here. The accused on suspicion of theft brutally beat him with kicks, fists and wooden rods of the spade tools in the Hall premises on Wednesday evening.