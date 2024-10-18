Relatives flee with minor couple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident occurred in Chikalthana; relatives took the minor bride and groom on a motorcycle after surrounding the Damini team at Thakur Sabhagruh on Thursday evening. The team had arrived to stop a child marriage.

The Damini team, led by Kanchan Mirde, received a tip about a child marriage in Chikalthana. At around 5pm, they, along with District Women and Child Development Officer Amrapali Borde and other officials, arrived at the location. The wedding had already taken place, and the couple was posing for photos while the feast was being served. The police asked for the couple's Aadhaar cards. The girl's birthdate, March 12, 2005, was shown, but the officials asked for her school transfer certificate. Relatives caused a commotion at that moment.

Relatives Surrounded, Marriage Flee

Relatives surrounded the police and officials, throwing questions at them. While the police tried to reason, some relatives took the bride and groom outside and fled on a motorcycle. The Damini team called for assistance, but it was too late.

Child Marriage Stopped

The Damini team discovered preparations for another child marriage in the Old Market area on Friday evening. A poor family had arranged their 17-year-old daughter's wedding to a 22-year-old man. The team intervened, stopped the marriage, and issued a notice for the family to appear before the Child Welfare Committee on Monday.