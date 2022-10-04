Relief to M P Ed aspirants, admissions date extended

Aurangabad, Oct 4: Aspirants of M P Ed course received relief after the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) informed the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court about admissions date extension and declaration B P Ed examination result.

According to details, Bamu started holding B P Ed final year examinations recently while the University of Mumbai is yet to conduct the examinations of the said course.

Also, the SCETC declared the M P Ed admissions schedule. The last date of admission is October 6 as per the schedule. But, clearing B P Ed is mandatory for M P Ed admissions.

A total of 15 students, Suvarna Takle, from a physical education college run by M S Mandal, qualified M P Ed CET for the admissions.

The university has not declared the result of B P Ed yet. So, the students filed a petition in the High Court bench through adv Rajendra Godbole, requesting the court for the extension of the date of the admissions.

The petition came for hearing before the HC bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar.

The petitioners brought to the notice of the court that students of B P Ed colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu and the University of Mumbai would deprive of admissions as per the State CET Cell’s admission schedule.

The lawyer of the CET Cell commissioner informed the court that the admission date was extended up to October 14 against the last date of October 6. Bamu also informed the court in writing that the B P Ed result would be announced by October 10.

The court disposed of the petition after students were given time for admission with the submission of the affidavit. Adv Godbole appeared for the petitioners.

Advocates Angha Pedgaonkar, Vaibhav Shinde and Anuj Dongre assisted him. Adv Siddeshwar Thombre represented Bamu while adv D R Kale was present from the CET Cell.