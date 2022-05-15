Religious activities at Kachner temple

Aurangabad, May 15:

A panchamrit abhishek has been organised at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshvanath Digambar Jain temple, Kachner on May 16 from 9 am. The activities will be held on the occasion of Vaishakh Poornima under the guidance of Acharya Prasanna Rushi maharaj upadhyay Ravinandi Maharaj. Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees. Organiser Vinod Lohade, on behalf of the trust and executive board, has appealed to the members of the society to be present on the occasion.