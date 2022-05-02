Remove loudspeakers in two days: Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 2:

“Loudspeaker is a social issue, I am not interested in hampering the peace, all loudspeakers are illegal. If the loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, then why not in Maharashtra. I will not listen after May 4”, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers from the mosques during the public meeting held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal here on Sunday.

He said, the public meeting will be organised only in Aurangabad but all over Marathwada region, later at North and Western Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is playing the polices of caste. He criticized Shiv Sena and Congress and also pointed the issue of water supply in the city.

Thackeray gave several historical references during his 45 minutes long speech. Referring to a book of Prabhodhankar Thackeray, he mentioned that Pawar is allergic to the word ‘Hindu’. He shed light on Deogiri, Paithan, and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s rule accomplished wth the help of Athrapagad castes. He criticized the present political situation in Maharashtra.

Ridiculous situation at present

Thackeray said, earlier there was socialism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Communism but present situation is ridiculous. The Maharashtra Day is celebrated under such crisis situation. Maharashtra has given several intellectuals and social reformers to the country. The degraded situation prevailed after the establishment of NCP, he mentioned.

Pawar reads only what is convenient

Pawar reads whatever is convenient to him. He linked James Lane and Babasaheb Purandare and tried to mislead Maratha community. Purandare took Chhatrapati Shivaji at every house in the state. However, he is hated as he is a Brahmin, Thackeray said.

Now listening to Geet Ramayan

Now, Sharad Pawar is reading Chhatrapati Shivaji and listening to Geet Ramayan. When I criticized him, he followed this path.

Later, he started clarifying that he is not an atheist but MP Supriya Sule has already said in the Parliament that Pawar had advised her to read my grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray’s books.

Raj Thackarey arrived at the meeting venue at 7.55 pm. People started shouting on his arrival. He started his speech at 8.05 pm. His speech continued for 45.21 minutes.

- People started gathering at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal from 5 pm onwards.

- MNS leaders started delivering speeches from 6 pm.

- MNS district president Sumit Khambekar, Bipin Naik, Sumant Dhas, Prakash Mahajan, Nitin Sardesai, Avinash Abhyankar spoke before Raj Thackeray’s speech.

- Hoards of youths carrying Saffron flags and going towards MSM were seen.