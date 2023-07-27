Renaming battle became people’s battle: Daulat Kharat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The battle of renaming of the Marathwada became the battle of the people. It became the war for social equality, identity and rights. This battle still continues in the society”, opined Renaming movement leader Daulat Kharat on Thursday.

He was speaking during the renaming resolution day celebration organised by Dr Ambedkarwadi Sangharsh Samiti at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre on Thursday. The activists of the renaming movement were felicitated on the occasion. The founder president of the samiti Shravan Gaikwad presided over. The chief guest was litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble.

A demand was raised that the renaming activists should be given pension like the freedom fighter of Indian Independence and Marathwada Mukti Sangram.

Kharat said, Gangadhar Gade effectively led the Namantar movement. The residents of Jaibhimnagar and Siddharthnagar unitedly participated in the struggle on just one call. Today, the society need such unity.

The activists of Bhagwan Ragade, Nayabrao Dabhade, Kamal Chakre, Bandu Kamble, Balaji Suryawanshi, Jamnabai Gaikwad, Ashok Garud, Nanasaheb Shinde, Laxman Made and others were felicitated.