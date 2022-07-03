Renaming proposal of A’bad & Osmanabad taken on learning Govt’s fall: Dr Karad

Aurangabad, July 3:

Criticising previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the decisions to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and restructuring development boards were taken by the previous Cabinet on learning that the Government would fall.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dr Karad said that everyone, including Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, created an emotional atmosphere frequently on the issue.

He termed the important decisions taken, on learning that the Government would fall, is like using wisdom late.

“The renaming is still a proposal. I think the Government has not sent a letter to the Central Government. Newly elected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would be sent to the Central Government after verifying its legality. The Central Government will grant permission. Then, the cities will be renamed,” he said.

The Unions Minister of State for Finance said that the MVA government did not decide to restructure the statutory development boards two and a half years ago, so, this enhanced backwardness of Marathwada.

Dr Karad said that it was important if the work of the water supply pipeline would have been done after acquiring land to resolve the city’s water issue. “After two and a half years, the previous (MVA) Government decided to seek permission from the Central government for jack well. A total of seven per cent work of water scheme was completed so far,” he asserted.

Box

Discussion on Smart city to be held

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar accused the MVA Government of corruption in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad. Kenekar said that he would make a demand with the Chief Minister to probe the work done under the Smart City scheme. He said that Dr Karad would discuss with the Government about the transparency of work in the Smart City.

Box

No celebration in district

Fadnavis was to be the Chief Minister. But, it did not happen. Therefore, there is no celebration anywhere in the district over the change of government. On this, Dr Karad said he would have to ask local office-bearers about the celebration. He mentioned that there was a celebration in Mumbai. When he was asked why didn't Fadnavis get the Chief Minister's post?, on this, Dr Karad said that this decision was taken on the senior level.