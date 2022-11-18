Repair leaking waterline in Sanjaynagar

Aurangabad:

Demanding to change the leaking water line, the resident of Sanjaynagar and Mukundwadi area under the banner of Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi held demonstrations in front of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday.

A statement handed over to the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle states that the old waterline is in dilapidated state and has developed leakages at several spots. Hence drainage water mixes with drinking water and causes serious health problems for the residents. The AMC should change the line on priority. Residents were present in large numbers.