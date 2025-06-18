Repairing of dams declared dangerous to be undertaken next year!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eight dams under the jurisdiction of the Command Area and Development Authority (CADA) have been found to be in a dangerous condition during the recent pre-monsoon inspection. A report recommending urgent repairs has been sent to the State’s Dam Safety Organisation (DSO) in Nashik. However, senior officials from CADA have indicated that the repair process might take more than a year to begin.

Since the implementation of the National Dam Safety Act and the State Dam Safety Act, priority has been given to the safety of large, medium, and small irrigation projects across the state. Annual pre-monsoon technical inspections are mandated. Dams identified as being in critical condition are classified under Category 1, moderately dangerous ones under Category 2, and those needing minor repairs under Category 3.

CADA conducted inspections of 126 dams across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani districts. Out of these, 8 dams were found to fall under Category 2. If repairs are not undertaken within the next two years, these projects could move into Category 1, posing a risk of sudden failure. Issues identified include cracks in dam walls, holes, overgrowth of vegetation, damaged access roads, eroded spillways, and peeling of protection layers—potentially leading to the loss of up to 75% of the water storage. Given the current timeline, repairs before the monsoon are not feasible.

According to CADA’s superintending engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar, “According to the Dam Safety Act, each dam is now monitored regularly. Repairs for Category 2 dams are expected to be completed within a year. If not addressed, these dams may slip into Category 1, posing a serious threat. To prevent this, the government provides funds for repairing Category 2 projects.”

Once a dam is flagged as dangerous, a team of engineers from the DSO in Nashik conducts a detailed inspection of projects under Categories 1 and 2. Executive engineers then prepare repair proposals, which are submitted to the regulatory board of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) for approval. After that, funds are allocated by the government, and only then can repair work commence. This entire process usually takes about a year.