Republic Day at Winchester School

Aurangabad, Jan 27: The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated with pomp at Winchester International English school in the presence of parents and students. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan hoisted the Indian tricolour, followed by saluting the flag and singing of the national anthem. The juniors of the school came in the attires of national heroes of the Indian freedom movement like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Pandit Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, B R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speeches and poems in English, Hindi and Marathi on importance of Republic Day were delivered by students. They also rendered patriotic songs. Students of grades 5 and 6 presented a dance based on patriotism. Teacher Sherin Khan delivered a speech. Beautiful Rangoli was displayed to suit the occasion. Supervisor Ziya Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks. SDO Tasnim Shaikh coordinated the activities.