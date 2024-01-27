Republic Day celebrated on MGM campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes were held in MGM Stadium of Mahatma Gandhi Mission to celebrate Republic Day. Director of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, and director of Sevagram Medicine Department Dr Ulhas Jaju unfurled the flag. Dr Jaju guided the audience after unfurling the flag.

The students of different participated in the parade and also presented tableau. The subjects of the tableau were based on 17 global goals set by the United Nations. The best team in the parade and the best tableau teams were presented with prizes.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Anuradha Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, all principals, directors, principals, heads of departments, professors, teachers, non-teaching staff and students were present. ‘Newsletter’ of First Step School and ‘MGM Inspire’ of MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication were released by dignitaries on the occasion.

Patriotic songs and Vrindgaan were presented by the students of First Step School and the team of singers Rahul Khare and Bhakti Banvaskar. Hrishikesh More and Gauri Joshi conducted the proceedings of the programme. An 88-year-old Lala Chavan demonstrated on the ground with the help of a special car in memory of Principal Prataprao Borade in the Republic Day programme.