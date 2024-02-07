Researchers demonstrate for different demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Mahajyoti Research Students Action Committee demonstrated in front of the regional level office of OBC Bahujan Kalyan Vibhag on Wednesday for their different demands including allocation of HRA on the line of other fellowships and scholarships.

Action Committee members sent a memorandum to the Principal Secretary of the Department through the deputy director stating that the researchers who are beneficiaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MahaJyoti) sought to give fellowship and HRA with the registration of Ph D date as per the norms of Univeristy Grants Commission (UGC).

The agitators said the MahaJyoti should give fellowship on the line of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) until their demand is pending. Their other demands included depositing fellowship on the fifth day of every month and framing permanent norms. Action committee president Baliram Chavan, Rameshwar Muley, Ankush Rathod and others were present.