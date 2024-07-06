Researchers end agitation after minister’s assurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of the Mahajyoti Research Students Action Committee called off their agitation after Housing Development and Other Backward Class Bahujan Welfare Minister Atul Save assured them of their demands.

The researchers started indefinite agitation in the city on July 1, demanding Mahajyoti fellowship since the date of Ph D admission. A delegation of researchers met Minister Atul Save and also submitted a memorandum to him.

They informed the minister that they had been raising the demand since 2023. However, it was not fulfilled. The minister assured them of solving their issue in a Cabinet meeting. Pravin Ghuge, Dutta Bhange, Vijay Dhangar, Vidyanand Wagh, Rameshwar Muley and Baliram Chavan were present.