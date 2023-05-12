Resentment among party workers of Thackeray group

Activists get no benefit despite their service for the party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent one-day camp organized for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group) office bearers and public representatives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the activists challenged party leaders by stating that whether in power or not, branch heads and workers get no benefit, regardless of their service to the party. Thackeray's statement came in the aftermath of Sena UBT defeat in all seven agricultural produce market committee elections in the district, with the Shinde-BJP group winning a clear majority.

During the camp, no leader gave speeches, and only Shiv Sena office bearers were given the opportunity to speak. They expressed regret about the party's failure to win the elections despite the conducive environment. The workers discussed their thoughts on the topic of 'Agricultural Income Market Committee Elections Experience and Learning,' while office bearers shared their concerns about why the party retreated in some areas.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Vinod Ghosalkar, Leader of opposition in legislative council MLC Ambadas Danve, district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, and others were present.