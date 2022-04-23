Resident doctor beaten at GMCH

Aurangabad, April 22:

The relatives of a patients beat a resident doctor at Casulty Department in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday at around 9 pm. The resident doctors then took the stand to stop the work after the incident. The issue of the safety of the doctors in GMCH has once again came to the fore with this incident.

The father of RPI (Athawale) district president Sanjay Thokal was admitted to GMCH as he met an accident. During the treatment, Thokal was communicating with the resident doctor in the casualty department. His relatives came there and slapped the resident doctor. The relatives were getting more and more aggressive but Thokal tried to convince them and took them away.

The members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) then went to the casualty department and medical superintendent office and took a stand to stop the medical services in GMCH.

Dean Dr Varsha Rote - Kaginalkar, deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, medical Superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Sarojini Jadhav, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Vikas Rathod and Begumpura police rushed to the spot and hold discussions with the agitating doctors.

Talking to LT, Thokal said that the doctors were neglecting the treatment of the patient and hence the relatives were annoyed.

Dean Dr Rote said that a 80 years old patient Ratnakar Thokal came to the casualty department at around 8.30 pm. The doctors gave him the first aid and asked the relatives to take him home. However, they insisted to admit him. They beat the resident doctors. The security guards also did not intervene and hence the doctors took the stand to stop the work, she said.

The incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras. The victim doctor has been asked to lodge a complaint with the police. The doctors have demanded that bouncers should be appointed for their safety.