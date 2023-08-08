Resolution of 3,670 disputes in 7/12 extracts

Distribution of 22,129 certificates marks revenue week achievement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the recent revenue week in the district, the administration effectively resolved 3,670 disputes related to 7/12 extracts. Organised from August 1st to 7th, the administration focused on rectifying errors, making alterations, performing online and field entries, and addressing incorrect names in the 7/12 extracts across all tehsils.

The revenue week also saw prompt resolution of 22,129 cases pertaining to caste, income, and resident certificates. Nearly half of these cases were centered around caste certificates, emphasizing the significance of this aspect in the community.

The administration's proactive approach aimed to alleviate the break in the 7/12 changes, which previously affected multiple stakeholders including farmers, at the Talathi, circle officer, and Tehsildar levels. The halt on 3,157 changes at the circle officer level, following an order for completion within a month after agricultural and property transactions, caused disruptions in administrative proceedings and triggered chaos in meetings.

The revenue week allowed farmers and landowners to rectify their issues urgently and enabled new changes and land transactions. The endeavor proved particularly beneficial for addressing discrepancies in slope areas and land measurements, which had posed challenges for landowners and farmers using the land records department's online system.

Results of the revenue week:

Certificates allotted: 22,129

7/12 extract amendments: 3,670

Cases related to soldiers: 37

Health checkup camps: 9

Farmers account uploads: 2 lakh

Farm road cases: 78

Assistance provided to families of suicide victims: 82 cases