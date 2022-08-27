Resolve pensioners arrears issues

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A delegation of pensioners has requested the director of education to settle the outstanding bills of pensioners. Some of the retired teachers in the district have not received the first and second installments of the 7th Pay Commission till date and they have not yet received the benefit of five percent dearness allowance. Even after four to five years of retirement, retired teachers have to make frequent rounds in the education department. The pensioners met the director of education and gave a statement regarding this. The director of education assured the pensioners that he will resolve the issue soon. The delegation consisted of RR Gadhri, Mohammad Laraiq and others.