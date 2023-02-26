Resolve to set up 'Gurukul' in Sanyam Suvarnotsav

-Pratibhakanwarji’s 50th Diksha ceremony celebrated with excitement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Navkar Aaradhika Dr Pratibhakanwarji’s 50th Diksha Din ceremony was held with enthusiasm on Sunday. Devotees resolved to build a 'Gurukul' in the Sanyam Suvarnotsav organized on this occasion.

Navkar Ganesh Tirtha, Jain Swadhi Pratibhanagar has been established at Badnapur Gokulwadi. At the Diksha Din ceremony, Gaurav Muniji, Bharti Pratisudhaji, Kokilakanthi Madhusmitaji. Prafullaji, Siddhisudhaji and 20 Sadhvijis were present. Rajendra Darda, president of Sakal Jain Samaj, visited Navkar Ganesh Teerth today on the occasion of this Samyam Suvarnotsav celebration which has been going on for the last three days. Mahotsav president Ashok Kothari and chairman of festival committee Dr Bhikamchand Sankalecha welcomed them. Pankaj Fulfagar was present.

Rajendra Darda appreciated the construction of Navkar Ganesh Teerth. Devotees praised Sadhviji during her arrival at the dharampeth. Pratibhakanwarji urged that 'Gurukul' should be built to save the culture. The present devotees also resolved to build a Gurukul. Pratisudhaji shed light on the life of Pratibhakanwarji. Paras Bothra, Subhash Mutha, Rajendra Pokarna, Sunil Kocheta, Omprakash Pokarna, Paras Bafna and other devotees participated in the ceremony.

Sadhviji to arrive in city today

On the occasion of Holi Chaturmasa, Pritisudhaji, Madhusmitaji and Pratibhakanwarji will arrive at the residence of Sakal Jain Samaj working president Subhash Zambad at Cidco N-3 on Monday morning. There will be a 'Jiwan Parivartan Pravachanmala' at the Keshar Bagh marriage hall between 9 am and 10 am. This lecture series will continue till March 2.