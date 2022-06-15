Respect teachers, parents & friends: Collector Chavan

Aurangabad, June 15:

“All should respect their parents, teachers and friends from their school life. One should aim to become the best citizen of the world. I have also studied in Zilla Parishad (ZP) school like you,” said Sunil Chavan, district collector and incharge administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He was addressing the school's students on Wednesday on their first day.

Sunil Chavan visited Matoshri Ramabai Ambedkar Primary and Secondary School at Ashoknagar and Zilla Parishad’s school at Garkhed in the city today. He welcomed the students with uniforms, sweets, textbooks and flowers on their first day.

Chavan said that the student should avail themselves of the facilities available at the schools.

“Teachers play an important role in shaping students' future. I have become a district collector because of my teachers. So, every person should respect the teacher. Students’ first school is their home. Values are nurtured at home. This means every student must give respect to parents. Relatives support in ups and downs of life, one’s friends are closer than relatives. Therefore, one should have respect for one’s friends,” he asserted.

The district collector visited every classroom of Ashoknagar school and interacted with teachers and students.

Deputy commissioner of AMC Nanda Gaikwad, Education Officer Ramnath Thore, Raju Shinde, programme officer of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Dnyandeo Sangle, headmaster Sanjay Madke, Machhindra Vanve and others were present.

Kumbephal ZP School takes out a procession

The teaching and non-staff members of ZP’s Primary School at Shendra Kamgar Kendre, Kumbephal took out a procession in the village to create awareness about education and enrol more and more students.

The students were welcomed with flowers. Textbooks, chocolates and sweet rice were also distributed on the first today. Headmaster Sanjiv Deore, Sarpanch Pushpa Kachkure, Ram Kachkure, police patil Afsar Pathan and others were present.