Result of all UG traditional courses out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of BA.

The students of the courses took the examination in April 2025. BoEE director Dr B N Dole said that the results of all UG traditional courses were announced.

The Examination Department has also declared the results of BA (Pattern-2013), BA. (CBCGS pattern-2022), MBA (pattern-2018 and NEP) and BCA (Commerce and Management pattern-2018).

“The result of B.Com' was announced ten days ago and the result of 'B.Sc' was released on June 30,” he added.