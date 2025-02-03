Results of 33 UG, PG courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the results of various examinations of the October-November 2024 winter sessions within one month from the last paper.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), Dr Bharati Gawali, said that the results of 33 undergraduate and postgraduate courses were out by Monday.

The UG and PG examinations began on November 26, December 17, and 21, depending on their pattern. She said that the number of evaluation centres was increased to declare the results within the deadline.

The names of the courses are as follow; B A (I to VI Semester)-old, B Sc (I to VI Semester)-old,

B Sc-Computer Science, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Bioinformatics, Home Science, Networking Multimedia, Auto Technology, Workshop Technology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Non-Conventional and Conventional Energy, Computer Science-CBCGS 40/10 Pattern, IT--CBCGS, Bioinformatics-CBCGS- (I to VI Semester), BCA- Science (I to VI semester), Bachelor of Social Work (I to VI sem), B Sc (Forensic Science and Cyber Security, Data Science, Refrigesation and Air Conditioning)-CBCGS-40/10 Pattern-I toV Sem, M Sc (Bio-Physics, Geology, Herbal Technology, Industrial Chemistry, Forensci Cyber, Forensic Science)-Pattern-2015, PG Diploma in Drilling Technology), BA Home Science (Special)-P-2015, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Fine Art: Drawing and Painting.